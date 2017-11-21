SCHWARZOTT, MaryAnn (Porto)

Of South Buffalo, entered into rest November 19, 2017. Beloved wife of the late Ronald J. Schwarzott; devoted mother of Antoinette (David) VanHouten, Ronald (Ann) Schwarzott and Eileen (Jeremiah) Carroll; cherished grandmother of Kristin, Tiffany and Anthony; fond great-grandmother of 6 great-grandchildren; loving daughter of the late Julius and Ann (Porto); dear sister of Larian Porto. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave. on Wednesday from 3-8PM. Funeral Service will be held on Friday morning at 10 o'clock. (No visitation Thanksgiving Day). Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com