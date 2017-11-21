North Tonawanda woman imprisoned for sex with 14-year-old boy

A North Tonawanda woman will serve three years in state prison, to be followed by 10 years of post-release supervision, for having sex with a 14-year-old boy on April 14.

Kayla M. Damon, 27, of Schenck Street, pleaded guilty to second-degree rape. Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Cheryl L. Grundy said the incident was not forcible and the charge stemmed from the boy's age. Grundy said Damon and the boy had become intimate prior to the April 14 incident.

County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III issued a restraining order barring Damon, the mother of a 2-year-old son, from contacting the boy for 10 years. She will become a registered sex offender after her release.