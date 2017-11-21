Home of the Week, Nov. 20: Shotwells go vintage in Amherst

When Jim and Kate Shotwell decided to find the right house for the next stage of their lives, they knew what they were looking for. After doing some updates in their Amherst residence, they are feeling right at home.

Kate Shotwell, a retired teacher from Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda schools, shared this description with The Buffalo News:

“We moved to our current home about four years ago. Family needs were the top consideration when deciding which home to purchase. We needed a first-floor bedroom and room for our six grandchildren (ages 6 to 15), who all live in the area. The home we bought has a first-floor master suite, bedrooms for the grandkids, and a room that we made into a craft room (our favorite room!),” she wrote.

“The home needed much updating inside and out. We spent the first year working on the interior and then moved on to the exterior,” she added.

As for the furnishings: “Our home is 95 percent vintage, antique, thrifted and inherited. Most everything in our home has special meaning to us in some way."

But the home is not “finished.”

“We believe that a home needs to evolve, just like people, so we are always arranging, replacing, painting, and searching for that just right piece. Our family spends much time at our home and we couldn’t be happier,” she said.

