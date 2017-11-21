The Shotwells moved from their previous home to one with a first-floor master bedroom suite and space for their six grandchildren to visit. They updated the interior and furnished it with vintage, antique, thrifted and inherited pieces, some of which are seen here. The gallery wall is a collection of landscape paintings they have collected through the years.
Photo courtesy Kate Shotwell
The Shotwells updated the exterior with new landscaping, garage doors and roof.
Photo courtesy Kate Shotwell
Another interior view. Note the kids' table at the entrance to the dining room.
Photo courtesy Kate Shotwell
The dining room features antique furniture, tone-on-tone Thibaut wallcovering and a collection of white ironstone.
Photo courtesy Kate Shotwell
A dining table of reclaimed barn wood and a built-in bench are found in the new kitchen.
Photo courtesy Kate Shotwell
A farmhouse, apron-front sink and vertical plate rack create a welcoming kitchen. The countertops are soapstone.
Photo courtesy Kate Shotwell
The built-in cabinets and shelving were there when they bought the house.
Photo courtesy Kate Shotwell
An antique dresser was converted into a vanity in the powder room.
Photo courtesy Kate Shotwell
The craft room is everyone's favorite room. The grandchildren come over on days off from school and for "art camp" during the summer.
Photo courtesy Kate Shotwell
The grandchildren have their own rooms for sleepovers. This is one of the two.
