West Seneca reaches contract deal with teachers, CSEA

West Seneca Central School District's teachers and support staff have new contracts eight months before their old agreements were to expire.

Raises in both two-year contracts vary, but they average to about 2 percent a year, said Interim Superintendent Matthew Bystrak.

A starting teacher without a master's degree will make $43,315 next year and $43,748 the following year. The top pay for an experienced teacher with a master's degree will be $92,564 next year and $93,490 in the 2019-20 school year.

Bystrak said it is a positive for the district, which is looking for a new superintendent, that the agreement came together in a matter of weeks.

"Everyone was trying to row in the same direction," he said.

There are 524 teachers in the West Seneca Teachers Association and 502 members of the Civil Service Employees Association.