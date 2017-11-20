Protest planned at Collins' Saturn Club appearance today

A coalition of citizens groups will gather at 4:30 p.m. Monday outside the Saturn Club in Buffalo to protest Rep. Chris Collins' appearance there -- and the Clarence Republican's support for a GOP tax reform plan.

The groups said they oppose the plan because it will raise taxes for some state residents. The bill cuts the deduction for state and local taxes.

The groups also said they are concerned that Collins, who will speak before the Association for Corporate Growth at the Saturn Club, refuses to hold town hall meetings with constituents.

The groups sponsoring the protest are: ACTion Buffalo, the Coalition for Economic Justice, Citizen Action of WNY, Citizens Against Collins, CWA District 1, GLOW Progressives, Liberty Union Progressives, Indivisible Niagara, the Puerto Rican Committee for Community Justice, Sister District for WNY, Stand Up WNY, WNY Council on Occupational Safety and Health, WNY Peace Center, We The People, and WNY Resistance Voters.