Bills Day After: Humiliating defeat prompts overnight musings

Below are actual texts an old friend who works in the NFL sent to me around midnight.

Sunday afternoon's games were mentally and emotionally processed, but the one that raised the most questions was the Buffalo Bills' mesmerizing 54-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center.

Sean McDermott's decision to replace quarterback Tyrod Taylor with rookie Nathan Peterman turned into a debacle. Peterman threw five first-half interceptions the Chargers converted into 24 points and rendered the rest of the game moot.

There was much to wonder about.

I cleaned up the punctuation.

The texts posed rhetorical questions:

How does McD recover his credibility now?

Can you unbench your starter?

How do you overcome losing Dareus when the linebackers can't tackle?

What's wrong with making the playoffs and then worrying about the future?

The texts made some points:

Accountability is a two-way street. McD wants the players to be accountable. Well, McD needs to be held accountable to them for this decision.

Peterman got screwed here. A lot of players around the league like Tyrod and were rooting for [Peterman] to fail because they wanted the decision to backfire.

Tyrod isn't great, but he's by far and away Buffalo's best chance to win. Tyrod might not carry that defense, but a rookie QB usually compounds what a defense can't do.

Part of me wants to see him stick with Peterman just to see what happens.

The texts showed concern for McDermott's safety:

McD won't take the golf cart out into the tailgaters with Sal Pal [ESPN reporter Sal Paolantonio] again next week, will he?

An hour or so later I got one last text: