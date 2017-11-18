#BNDrone 2017: Unrivaled views of Western New York
Week 18: Ball fields on Dann Road in Amherst stand out after a heavy frost in Western New York.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Week 18: Women and Children's Hospital of Buffalo on Bryant Street in the Elmwood Village after the recent move.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 18: A bird's-eye view of Elmwood Village.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 17: The Delaware Park Rose Garden.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 17: The BlueCross BlueShield headquarters at the HealthNow building.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 17: The steeple of St. Michaels against the Buffalo skyline as the sun sets.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 17: The Delaware Park Rose Garden.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 17: The Delaware Park Rose Garden.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 17: Three orange trees near the Delaware Park Rose Garden.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 17: The Buffalo skyline on a clear autumn day.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 17: Shea's Buffalo Theatre, right, and the view of the Buffalo skyline looking down Main Street as the sun sets.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 17: The Buffalo skyline as the sun sets.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 17: The Ohio Street lift bridge over the Buffalo River.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 16: The new Oishei Children's Hospital, left, and Buffalo General Hospital on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 16: The elongated, oval-shaped Days Park has adorned a block of Allentown with green space since the mid-19th century.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Week 16: Days Park and the Days Park Block Club restoration efforts earned them the City of Buffalo's Civic Empowerment Award, Preservation Buffalo Niagara's Stewardship Award, Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy's William Dorsheimer Community Award and a finalist placement for Projects for Public Space's Great Parks/Great Community Place Award.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Week 16: Days Park is an oval-shaped, 1.5 acre park full of oak trees in Allentown in Buffalo.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Week 16: The Army Corps of Engineers has picked a cleanup option for the now-closed Town of Tonawanda landfill, along Hackett Drive, in City of Tonawanda.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Week 15: The sun rises behind the Buffalo skyline.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 15: Fall foliage at Chestnut Ridge Park, in Orchard Park.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Week 15: Unity Island, where the International Railroad Bridge crosses over the Niagara River.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 15: The new UB Medical School under construction on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 15: Unity Island.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 15: The Black Rock Lock at the mouth of the Black Rock Channel separates Unity Island from the mainland.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 15: Trees show their autumn colors at the edge of a field of cut corn in Orchard Park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 15: Fall foliage at Chestnut Ridge Park, in Orchard Park.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Week 15: The edge of a cornfield after harvest in Orchard Park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 15: Fall foliage at Chestnut Ridge Park, in Orchard Park.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Week 14: The Cargill Pool Grain Elevator, formerly known as the Saskatchewan Cooperative Elevator, on the Outer Harbor, against the Buffalo skyline.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 14: The structure on the very top of the Cargill Pool Grain Elevator, formerly known as the Skaskatchewan Cooperative Elevator, on the Outer Harbor.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 14: The pier at the foot of Tifft Street on the Outer Harbor winds out into the bay.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 13: Gates Circle.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 13: The trees on Chapin Parkway were planted meticulously according to Frederick Law Olmsted's design.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 12: A lone boat heads out on Lake Erie from the Buffalo River. The Buffalo Lighthouse is in the foreground.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 12: The tower of Erie Community College's city campus looms in the foreground of the Buffalo skyline.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 12: A bird's-eye view of the tower at ECC.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 12: The Cambria Corn Maze.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 12: A view down Main Street in Buffalo.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 12: The sun rises over Buffalo and the Erie Basin Marina.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 12: Colorful boats line the docks at Erie Basin Marina.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 12: Boats along the docks at Erie Basin Marina.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 11: The Connecticut Street Armory.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 11: Pieces of dock from the Buffalo Harbor State Park are stored on land owned by the state's Erie Canal Harbor Development Co. on the Outer Harbor.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 11: The new Belltower Lofts on Colvin Avenue in North Buffalo.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 11: The City Honors School at Fosdick-Masten Park, left, and Fosdick Field, which the City Honors/Fosdick-Masten Park Foundation is working to reunite with the school after it was separated in 1977..
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 10: Statues on the bell tower of Old County Hall appear to look out at the setting sun over Lake Erie on Sept. 12.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 10: The McKinley Monument at the center of Niagara Square is fenced off while restoration work is completed on Sept. 12.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 10: The U.S. District Court, left, and Statler City, right, as Delaware Avenue runs north from Niagara Square, on Sept. 12.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 10: The H.H. Richardson Complex, now home to the Hotel Henry, on Sept. 8.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 10: Evening sunlight illuminates downtown Buffalo on Sept. 12.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 10: Sunlight breaks through the clouds over the West Side of Buffalo on Sept. 8.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 10: The Rath County Office Building catches the last rays of sunlight on Sept. 12.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 10: The top of City Hall at sunset on Sept. 12.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 9: The Mickey Rats and adjoining Captain Kidd's beach clubs in Evans, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Led by Ellicott Development Co. CEO William Paladino, the new owners of the 4.26 acres along Lakeshore Road in Evans are planning to remake the lakefront land into a new waterfront destination.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 9: The Mickey Rats and adjoining Captain Kidd's beach clubs in Evans, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. After 44 years of partying at the beach, popular waterfront establishments Mickey Rat's Beach Club and Captain Kidd's Restaurant are closing for good by the end of this month.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 7: The Shoreline Trail runs along the edge of the Outer Harbor.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 6: The portico behind The Buffalo History Museum, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 6: The Buffalo History Museum is the only remaining structure from the 1901 Pan American Exposition, which occupied a large area where a residential neighborhood exists today, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 6: The Buffalo lighthouse stands at the point where the Buffalo River flows into Lake Erie, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 6: The Naval Park and the Central Wharf at Canalside, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 6: Erie Basin Marina, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 6: Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park features three large vessels, the USS Little Rock, bottom, the submarine USS Croaker, left, and USS The Sullivans, right, as well as aircraft, in their large collection of artifacts, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 6: Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 5: The lights of Ferris wheel leave trails as the ride spins in this long exposure of the midway on opening night of the Erie County Fair on Aug. 9. The Buffalo News received special permission and logistical coordination from fair officials to conduct a #BNDrone flight.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 5: The Ferris wheel glows red as the lights of the midway begin to emerge from the darkening sky at dusk on opening night of the Erie County Fair on Aug. 9.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 5: Dense forest near Sturgeon Point Road in Derby on Aug. 10.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 5: The Scajaquada Expressway winds past Hoyt Lake and Elmwood Avenue with the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, left, Buffalo History Museum, center-right, and Buffalo State College, center-left, on Aug. 8.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 5: On- and off-ramps to the Scajaquada Expressway, which runs horizontally through the top of the frame, connect the expressway to Delaware Avenue on either side of the stone bridge on Aug. 8.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 5: The fountain in Hoyt Lake glimmers and tracks from the lawnmower create a pattern in the open meadow next to the ramp connecting the westbound Scajaquada with southbound Delaware Avenue on Aug. 8.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 5: Cyclists ride on the Tonawanda Rails to Trails path in the City of Tonawanda on Aug. 9.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 5: The portico at the terminus of the breakwater surrounding the small boat harbor at Outer Harbor State Park on June 28, 2017.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 5: New Era Field and the Adpro Sports Training Center at One Bills Drive under a turbulent sky Aug. 8.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 5: A road winds through Chestnut Ridge Park on Aug. 8.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 4: The Spirit of Buffalo sets sail on a sunset cruise in Lake Erie on Aug. 2.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 4: One Seneca Tower rises over the downtown skyline Aug. 2.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 4: Tug boats docked on the Buffalo River on July 28.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 4: The Skyway leads into downtown Buffalo over the Ship Canal and the Buffalo River from the Outer Harbor on July 27.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 4: The Erie Canal passes through a series of locks in Lockport on Aug. 2. At center-right is the historic Flight of Five locks, which remain as an exhibit and tourist attraction.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 4: The ice boom is stored off the Buffalo River on July 28. Maintained by the New York Power Authority, the boom will be installed again at the end of fall in Lake Erie, where it will hold tons of ice back from flowing into the Niagara River.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 4: KeyBank Center on Aug. 2.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 4: Silo City, the collection of historic grain elevators on the Buffalo River, on July 28.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 4: The Erie Canal runs through Gateway Park, separating the City of Tonawanda in Erie County, left, and North Tonawanda in Niagara County, right, after diverging from the eastern branch of the Niagara River on July 26.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 4: A motorboat emerges into the open water of the Erie Canal at Gateway Park after crossing beneath the pedestrian bridge over Tonawanda Creek on July 26.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 4: The new intermodal hub on Young Street in the City of Tonawanda on July 26.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 4: Kleinhans Music Hall in Allentown on July 26.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 4: The south Grand Island bridges cross the Niagara River on July 26.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 3: A car passes around the center of the traffic circle in Soldiers Circle, where Bidwell, Chapin and Lincoln Parkways intersect.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 3: A railroad bridge over the Buffalo River near Red Jacket Park on July 10.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 3: Ramps to and from the Scajaquada Expressway at Niagara Street.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 3: M&T Bank's office building on Main and Chippewa.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 3: Chapin Parkway connects Gates Circle in the distance to Soldiers Circle.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 2: Our Lady of Victory Basilica.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 2: A pair of lift bridges for railroad service across the Buffalo River near South Park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 2: A pair of lift bridges for railroad service across the Buffalo River near South Park.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 2: The signature cliff leading to the Graycliff Estate, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright for the Darwin Martin family, on July 10. The stairwell will eventually be restored.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 2: The Niagara River, Black Rock Canal and Niagara Street, looking north from Prospect Avenue.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 2: Statues of Lady Liberty glow atop the Liberty Building.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 2: The Electric Tower on July 2.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 2: The Electric Tower on July 2.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 2: The lake freighter English River gets a tow from the tug Washington as it heads up the Buffalo River beneath the Michigan Street lift bridge en route to the LaFarge elevator at Ohio Street on July 6.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 2: The intersection of Bidwell Parkway and Elmwood Avenue in the heart of the Elmwood Village on July 4.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 2: The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens in South Park on July 5.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 2: Parking lots on either side of Genesee Street are empty early July 2.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 1: The setting sun casts a warm glow over the city skyline June 27.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 1: Tifft Nature Preserve reflects the clouds on a sunny day May 30.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 1: The entrance to Erie Basin Marina on June 13.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 1: A bird's-eye view of The Albright-Knox Art Gallery on the first day of summer, June 21.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 1: Grain elevators along the Buffalo River form "Elevator Alley" on June 30.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 1: The Safe Harbor Marina in the Outer Harbor State Park on June 28.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 1: Buffalo City Hall glitters in the sunlight June 27.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 1: Wilkeson Pointe on the Outer Harbor offers the drone playful, surreal shapes from above on June 28.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 1: Rockwell Hall and the Buffalo State College campus on June 21.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 1: A cyclist rides on a path through LaSalle Park on June 13.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 1: The newly restored fountain spouts water in Delaware Park's Hoyt Lake on June 2.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 1: The copper dome of the 1930 Kellogg Observatory at the Buffalo Museum of Science was removed as part of the museum's restoration on June 20.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 1: Excavators work to reinforce the beach in Olcott to repair damage from the recent flooding June 7.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 1: The cul de sac at Thomaston Lane in Orchard Park on May 27.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 1: The Perry Projects in Buffalo on June 9.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 1: The Queen City Landing site, on the site of the former Freezer Queen in the Outer Harbor, on June 28.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 1: A boy plays in front of a home in Orchard Park on May 27.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Week 1: Buffalo City Hall picks up the glistening sunlight on June 27.
Sometimes changing your view slightly gives you an entirely different perspective – and we'll prove that every Friday through intriguing photographs taken by drone that give you a unique look at Western New York. Relive the first year of our #BNDrone photography through this gallery.
