Colleges roundup: Canisius hockey extends winning streak, Niagara volleyball falls in MAAC Tournament

Canisius men’s hockey extended its winning streak to three games, completing a sweep of Bentley with a 5-2 comeback victory. The Golden Griffins scored a combined 10 goals in their two games against the Falcons.

Bentley got out to an early lead, scoring two goals in the first period.

Canisius answered with five straight, including two from Ryan Schmelzer.

Niagara women's volleyball's season ends

The second-seeded Purple Eagles couldn’t keep up with No. 3 Iona at the MAAC Tournament on Saturday, falling in straight sets in the semifinal. The Gaels won 25-23, 25-18 and 26-20.

Purple Eagles on the road

Niagara men’s basketball kicks off its participation in the Barclays Center Classic today, facing UMass in the third game of its four-game road trip.

UMass, under first-year coach Matt McCall, slotted 12th in the Atlantic 10 preseason poll.

On the women’s side, the Purple Eagles look to get their first win of the season at Oakland at 7 p.m.

Griffs battle 3-0 Falcons

Canisius women’s basketball faces a tough task in slowing down undefeated Bowling Green.

The Golden Griffins will try to continue their good fortunes after a dramatic overtime victory Wednesday. Freshman guard Olivia Vernon hit a layup with six seconds remaining in the extra frame to give Canisius a 71-69 win against St. Bonaventure.