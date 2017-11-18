Buffalo police investigate two early morning shootings

Buffalo police were investigating two shootings that occurred early Saturday.

A 37-year-old man was shot just before 4 a.m. in the 200 block of Rounds Avenue, near Eggert Road. The victim was hit multiple times in the leg and was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

Earlier, a 20-year-old man was shot at about 3:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Moselle Street, near East Delavan Avenue. The victim was taken into surgery at ECMC.

Both victims were listed in fair condition.