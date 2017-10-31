Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 31, 2017

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to television newsman Dan Rather, born on this date in 1931, “Americans will put up with anything, provided it doesn’t block traffic.”

200 YEARS AGO – Historic maps of Scajaquada Creek will accompany a talk on “Authenticating the Scajaquada Battlefield Site” at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Black Rock Historical Society museum, 1902 Niagara St. Speaker will be Douglas J. Perrelli, director of an archeological survey of the area and a clinical assistant professor at the University at Buffalo.

The battle in August 1813 turned back British forces attempting to cross a bridge over the waterway near what is now Grant Street in a bid to cut off supplies to American forces under siege at Fort Erie, Ont. Information is being gathered to determine the best places for to dig for evidence of the battle.

CALENDAR DATE – Disabled American Veterans Roll of Honor Chapter 120 holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday downstairs in the Brounshidle Post, 3354 Delaware Ave., Town of Tonawanda. Those who need to use an elevator will find one at the rear of the building. For more info, call 909-1713.

GIVING TRIBUTE – A special exhibit on John E. Brent, Buffalo’s first African-American architect, will open at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo. Curator Christine Parker, who has done extensive research on Brent, will show her newly-completed documentary film about him and his buildings

WINNERS WANTED – St. Teresa’s Parish will hold a Holiday Gift Card Raffle on Friday evening in the Parish Center, 33 Mineral Springs Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. Drawings start at 7. Admission is $5 and includes a sandwich, beer, pop and snacks. Those attending must be 21. For more info, call 822-0608, ext. 3.

PROMOTING PEACE – Church Women United of Niagara Falls and Vicinity will hold a World Community Day program at 1 p.m. Friday in the First Baptist Church, 554 Fourth St., Niagara Falls. Theme is “Kindling New Fires for Peace.” Presenter will be Mark Barry, director of Clinical Services of Western New York. All are welcome. For info, call 283-9411.

WINE TIME – Blessed Trinity Parish, 317 Leroy Ave., is holding a Fall Wine Tasting led by Bill Warren from Aurora Liquor from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday in the Parish Center behind the church. Tickets are $25 advance, $30 at the door for an evening that includes hors d’oeuvres, beer, desserts and non-alcoholic beverages, plus a silent auction and basket raffle. You must be at least 21 to attend. For tickets, call 832-2540.

Saturday is the deadline for reservations for Wine and Dine, hosted by the cat adoption group Ten Lives Club on Nov. 9 in the Grapevine Restaurant, 2545 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst. Tickets are $35, $60 per couple, and are limited to 150 guests. For tickets and info, call 646-5577 or visit tenlivesclub.com.

