Children's Hospital lullaby contest finalists to face off

The Oishei Children’s Hospital Lullaby Contest is about to be put to bed.

Several months ago, the hospital put out a wake-up call to local musicians, inviting them to try their hand at performing the famous Lullaby of the German Romantic composer Johannes Brahms. The winning performer will win $1,500 in cash and the opportunity for an audio recording of their song to be played in the new Oishei Children’s Hospital every time a baby is born. Playing the Brahms Lullaby on that occasion is a longstanding tradition at the hospital.

About 75 musicians answered the call, submitting recordings of their interpretations. Now, it's time for the final pillow fight. Fourteen finalists, just announced, will face off at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 with a live performance event at City Honors School.

The competition looks keen. One of the finalists is Krista Seddon, a classically trained pianist who appears often in jazz and cabaret settings. Joe Bellanti, a popular piano man, also is on the list.

The Buffalo Suzuki Strings are sure to tug on the heartstrings. The West Seneca East Senior High Orchestra has also thrown its collective hat into the ring.

Judges include George Scott, president of the Colored Musicians Club, and Allegra C. Jaros, president of Women & Children's Hospital of Buffalo. Janice Mitchell, Buffalo Music Hall of Fame inductee and longtime backup singer for Ray Charles, also is on the panel, along with Rose Dudley, a 36-year employee of the Labor and Delivery department at Women & Children's Hospital.

Here is a complete list of the finalists:

• Joe Bellanti

• Krista Seddon

• Julie Arlotta

• Michael Shamrock

• Miranda & Moshe Shulman

• Ellen Baker

• Rick Nicosia

• Mark Leonard

• West Seneca East Senior High Orchestra

• Suzuki Violinists of WNY

• Ian Guercio

• Eugene Schunk

• Matt Script

• Brittany Mruczek

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. City Honors High School is located at 186 E. North St. Parking is available at City Honors lot off North Street or directly in front of the school.