Tonawanda food drive helps 130 families have holiday dinners

The "Helping Our Neighbors" food drive in the City of Tonawanda will collect food for needy families through Nov. 18.

City Council President Jenna Koch said in an announcement that more than 130 families in the community will rely on local food pantries through the holidays.

For a third year, Tops Markets has donated 110 turkeys.

The public can drop off non-perishable food donations in the City of Tonawanda at City Hall, 200 Niagara St.; Senior Citizens Center, 35 Main St.; and the Fire Department headquarters, 44 William St. In North Tonawanda, donations can be made at the Partners in Art Gallery, 79 Webster St.

The Vietnam Veterans Association and the St. Francis food pantries, which benefit from the drive, and Warmth for Hungry Hearts, collect donations throughout the year.