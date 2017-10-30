Hutch Tech band director named semifinalist for Music Educator Award

Amy J. Steiner, band director at Hutchinson Central Technical High School, has been named a national semifinalist for the 2018 Music Educator Award presented by The Recording Academy and the Grammy Museum.

The Music Educator Award recognizes educators who have made a "significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in schools."

Other Buffalo Public Schools teachers have been nominated for the award in the past, but Steiner is the first to reach the semifinals, the district said. She is among 25 music teachers from 17 states to be named a semifinalist. Ten finalists will be named in December and the winner will be flown to New York to attend the 60th Grammy Awards in January.