Bills Tailgate Report: Wet weather, costumes, and Ralph Wilson is a hero ... to Raider fans?

Seen and heard outside New Era Field before Bills vs. Raiders…

Back to reality

Bills fans knew it couldn’t last much longer. After the Bills’ first three home games were blessed with amazing summer-like weather – even the Oct. 22 game against Tampa Bay felt like early June rather than late October – Sunday’s tailgate was a cool, wet one.

As a result, the tailgating atmosphere was a bit more subdued than usual, with many fans crowding underneath tents and canopies to stay out of the rain, which fell in a constant drizzle.

The rain was expected to continue throughout the game.

For what it’s worth (probably not much), the early forecast for the Bills’ next home game on Nov. 12 against New Orleans? Partly cloudy, 51 degrees.

Drinking with Ralph

Why would two fans of the Oakland Raiders be posing for a picture with late Bills owner Ralph Wilson?

“He’s a hero,” said Richard Tatasciore, of Ottawa, who was attending the game with Kim Tatasciore. They placed a beer in Wilson’s hand as they smiled for a picture with the Bills’ founder.

As the story goes, Wilson helped keep the Raiders afloat in 1962, when he provided the team with a $400,000 loan.

Kim Tatasciore said the Raiders have been “my team forever,” but Richard quickly added, “I love Buffalo.”

“There’s no other team that went to four straight Super Bowls,” he said.

Traveling well

The Tatasciores weren’t the only Raiders fans there. The team has a reputation for traveling well, and Sunday was no exception, with many Raiders jerseys mixed in among fans’ Bills gear.

Tommy Carcone, a firefighter from Utica, was attending his first Bills game. He’d painted his face black in the style of the fans who frequent the Oakland Coliseum’s “Black Hole” sections. He’s been a Raider fan his whole life, he said.

“We drive anywhere we can for a Raider game,” Carcone said. Last year, he traveled to Cleveland for a game.

A Halloween costume sighting

Maybe it was the weather – not many fans were dressed up for Halloween, which falls on Tuesday. (Unless you count some of the Raider fans’ elaborate get-ups. And Preston Brown.)

But at least one Bills fan was in the holiday spirit.

Amanda Zimmerman, of Canandaigua, wore a Sammy Watkins jersey over a Scooby Doo costume that extended from head to toe.

Why’d she choose Scooby Doo?

“Because I love him,” she said.

Next tailgate

After a Thursday night matchup at the Jets, the Bills return home for a Nov. 12 contest against the Saints.