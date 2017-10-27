This Day in Bills History, Oct. 27: Saints win in a Brees

Oct. 27, 2013 – Drew Brees may have been a little overshadowed in his brilliant career by such quarterbacks as Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. Yet, is there any doubt that the signal-caller will have his name enshrined in Canton some day?

The Bills got a look at the future Hall of Famer on this day, and no doubt came away impressed. He threw five touchdown passes as his New Orleans Saints rolled up a 35-17 win in the Superdome.

Brees threw for 332 yards on the day. After Dan Carpenter put the Bills up, 10-7, in the second quarter, the Saints scored the next 21 points to break the game open. Each side had a relatively meaningless fourth-quarter score.

Brees finished 26 for 34 on the day, even though he was sacked four times. No Saints receiver had more than three catches – but six of them finished with that number. Brees spread the ball around beautifully.

Thad Lewis didn’t have a bad day at quarterback for the Bills. He was 22 for 39 for 234 yards. Stevie Johnson and Scott Chandler each caught seven passes for 72 yards.

Budd Bailey is a retired sports reporter and editor at The Buffalo News. He is also the author of "Today in Buffalo Sports History." Learn more about the book here.