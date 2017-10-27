BERLIN, Barry, PhD

BERLIN - Barry, Phd Pendleton, October 23, 2017. Husband of Linda "Kinsey" (White) Berlin; dear friends, Frank Wasik and family and Richard Bergstrom and family; also several friends, nieces, and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Saturday, October 28th from 1-2 PM with services following at 2 PM in Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. Interment will be in White Chapel Memorial Park. Memorial donations to the Niagara County SPCA would be appreciated. Visit pruddenandkandt.com.