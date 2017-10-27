Deaths Death Notices
BERLIN, Barry, PhD
BERLIN - Barry, Phd Pendleton, October 23, 2017. Husband of Linda "Kinsey" (White) Berlin; dear friends, Frank Wasik and family and Richard Bergstrom and family; also several friends, nieces, and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Saturday, October 28th from 1-2 PM with services following at 2 PM in Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. Interment will be in White Chapel Memorial Park. Memorial donations to the Niagara County SPCA would be appreciated. Visit pruddenandkandt.com.
Guest BookPowered by Facebook