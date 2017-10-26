Share this article

Prime-time commercials air for Erie County clerk

If you've been watching your local nightly news, you'll see that commercials in the Erie County clerk's race are now receiving plenty of airtime two weeks prior to Election Day.

Republican-backed Mickey Kearns' commercial features a unusual setting – a boxing ring – with the message "I'll never stop fighting for you.'

Steve Cichon, the Democrataic challenger, highlights his journalism background and his "trusted voice" as former news director for WBEN radio.

Here are the commercials for clerk, featuring Cichon and Kearns:

A Trusted Voice

Vote for the candidate with real world experience and a new voice: Vote Steve Cichon for Erie County Clerk on November 7th.

Posted by Steve Cichon for Erie County Clerk on Sunday, October 22, 2017

Fighter For The Underdog

The first commercial of our campaign debuted today! Please like and share it with your friends to help us spread the message.

Posted by Kearns for Clerk on Tuesday, October 24, 2017

Sandra Tan – Sandra Tan primarily covers stories related to Erie County government. A Buffalo News staff reporter since 2000, she previously covered Buffalo Public Schools, Amherst and other communities. She is particularly interested in shedding light on issues and people that tell us something important about how we live. email: stan@buffnews.com
