Prime-time commercials air for Erie County clerk

If you've been watching your local nightly news, you'll see that commercials in the Erie County clerk's race are now receiving plenty of airtime two weeks prior to Election Day.

Republican-backed Mickey Kearns' commercial features a unusual setting – a boxing ring – with the message "I'll never stop fighting for you.'

Steve Cichon, the Democrataic challenger, highlights his journalism background and his "trusted voice" as former news director for WBEN radio.

Here are the commercials for clerk, featuring Cichon and Kearns:

A Trusted Voice Vote for the candidate with real world experience and a new voice: Vote Steve Cichon for Erie County Clerk on November 7th. Posted by Steve Cichon for Erie County Clerk on Sunday, October 22, 2017