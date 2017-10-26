Malfunctioning light causes Chautauqua County house fire

A malfunctioning exterior light was determined to be the cause of a house fire Wednesday in the Chautauqua County hamlet of Ashville.

Firefighters from the Ashville Fire Department were dispatched about 4:45 p.m. to a Carpenter Pringle Road address. The homeowner was inside the house when he was alerted by neighbors that his house was on fire in the attic area, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's office. The homeowner, Ricardo Donato, was able to get out of the burning house.

The Ashville Fire Department, with aid from neighboring fire districts extinguished the blaze. Donato was transported to WCA Hospital in Jamestown with chest pains and was later released, according to the sheriff's office.

A damage estimate from the fire was not made available late Wednesday.