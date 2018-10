LADDS, Herbert Preston Jr.

LADDS - Herbert Preston Jr. October 17, 2017, age 84, beloved husband of 61 years to Zelva (Warner) Ladds; dear father of Julia Clauss, Helen (Peter) Marlette and H. Preston (Lisa) Ladds III; loving grandfather of Dieter Clauss, Adelaide Clauss, Peter (Sarah) Marlette, Grace (Ryan) Jorgensen, Elizabeth Marlette, Herbert Ladds IV and Jack Ladds; brother of the late Mary (Will) James. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 4, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Westminister Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo. Family and friends are invited. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolence at www.AMIGONE.com