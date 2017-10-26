Buffalo Bills snap counts: Player participation through Week Seven

Below are the Buffalo Bills' snap counts for the 2017 season, with some observations from the Week Seven win over the Buccaneers.

• Richie Incognito missed his first nine snaps of the season after suffering an ankle injury.

• Left tackle Cordy Glenn played 58 of 68 snaps in his first start since Week Two. He is close to being ready to play a full game, coach Sean McDermott said.

• Wide receiver Jordan Matthews played 55 snaps in his first game back following thumb surgery. Although he was targeted just three times, it's clear the Bills are comfortable that Matthews' injury won't limit him.

• Deonte Thompson had a 107-yard receiving game on just 21 offensive snaps. With more time to get comfortable in the offense, his role should continue to grow.

• Taiwan Jones took just two offensive snaps, but made them count. He was targeted on both snaps, and made the critical third-down conversion on his lone catch in the fourth quarter.

• Safety Jordan Poyer took every snap, but suffered a knee injury on the last play of the game that may keep him out in Week Eight.

• Lorenzo Alexander continues to get a big workload, taking 60 snaps for the third straight game.

• Shaq Lawson played a season-low 30 snaps. Coach Sean McDermott insisted that was just part of the defensive line rotation, but Lawson's usage will be interesting to monitor moving forward.

