WILSON, Rhiannon Alexa

WILSON - Rhiannon Alexa Age 22, of Arcade, died suddenly October 22, 2017 along with her unborn daughter - Lucina Aurora Wilson. Beloved daughter of Jamey (Helen E.) Wilson and Rebecca Tryon; granddaughter of Roy and Gloria Wilson; half-sister of Jeremiah Tryon. Friends may call Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 358 W. Main St., Arcade, where funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 am. Interment will be in Arcade Rural Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Wyoming County SPCA, PO Box 269, Attica, 14011. Online register book at www.wsdavisfuneralhome.com