Topcoder winners from six countries awarded $60,000

Data coders and designers from six different countries won a total of $60,000 as the 2017 Topcoder Open global programming and data science competition wrapped up Tuesday on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul presented the awards - $10,000 to each of six winners - in the Innovation Center, where 85 competitors from 29 countries competed in intense, timed contests that began Sunday.

Winners were:

Algorithm champion - Yuhao Du, China

Development champion - Sergey Pogodin, Spain

First2Finish champion - Akinwale Ariwodola, Nigeria

Marathon competition - Przemyslaw Debiak, Poland

U1Prototype champion - Mouly Gunarathne, Sri Lanka

U1Design champion - Panji Kharisma, Indonesia

Three winning entries from local high and middle school submissions were selected in the STEM Video Challenge in which students had to produce a 60-second video depicting how technology will change Buffalo.

Winners included James Shippens of Lewis J. Bennett School of Innovative Technology in the individual high school category; Maryan Hussein, Rusi Mbabazi and Maximus Ward from Math, Science and Technology School at Seneca in the group high school category; and Sunshine Frankenstein in the middle school category.