Topcoder winners from six countries awarded $60,000
Data coders and designers from six different countries won a total of $60,000 as the 2017 Topcoder Open global programming and data science competition wrapped up Tuesday on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul presented the awards - $10,000 to each of six winners - in the Innovation Center, where 85 competitors from 29 countries competed in intense, timed contests that began Sunday.
Winners were:
- Algorithm champion - Yuhao Du, China
- Development champion - Sergey Pogodin, Spain
- First2Finish champion - Akinwale Ariwodola, Nigeria
- Marathon competition - Przemyslaw Debiak, Poland
- U1Prototype champion - Mouly Gunarathne, Sri Lanka
- U1Design champion - Panji Kharisma, Indonesia
Three winning entries from local high and middle school submissions were selected in the STEM Video Challenge in which students had to produce a 60-second video depicting how technology will change Buffalo.
Winners included James Shippens of Lewis J. Bennett School of Innovative Technology in the individual high school category; Maryan Hussein, Rusi Mbabazi and Maximus Ward from Math, Science and Technology School at Seneca in the group high school category; and Sunshine Frankenstein in the middle school category.
Topcoder Open culminates in Buffalo with the 'March Madness of coding'
Share this article