In Springville, The Legacy restaurant readies for comeback

Ted Winkey is Springville through and through, born in town when the hospital still had a maternity ward, and he hasn't gone far since.

He runs an insurance agency, but has a thing for restaurants, which was why he opened up The Legacy in a historic building he renovated at 3 E. Main St.

He ran it with his wife Kathy from 2000 to 2006, but when having two jobs became too much, gave it up. Now he's at it again, working on bringing the restaurant back to life.

Why? "Why not?" he shoots back. "I'm not getting any younger."

Winkey expects to open this fall, hopefully by Thanksgiving. "I'm trying like dickens to get everything done," he said.

After growing up on a dairy farm, Winkey got into insurance in 1988. A life of dairy farming was "what made me think that I could two jobs, like insurance and a restaurant, at the same time, and still be happy," Winkey joked.

For most of its life, from 1900-1960s, the building was the Winship Pharmacy. It was a liquor store, too, then a pizza place. Winkey bought it in 2000.

When the Winkeys closed in 2006, they hoped that another couple would step up to buy the place.

Eventually, it turned out they were the couple they were looking for, just a decade later.

They've developed a couple ideas that are a little different this time around, he said. The Legacy will have menu offerings named after "individuals who have made the community a better place to live, now deceasd," Winkey said.

Like the Zielinski brothers, who loved baseball so much they built their own ballfield and hosted teams from around the area, and hosted the Central Baseball league, Winkey said.

"They were just blue collar fellas, but what a great contribution," he said. "We're gonna have a triple-decker sandwich that we'll call it the Zielinski Brothers Triple Play."

