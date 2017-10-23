WATTS, Nancy L.

WATTS - Nancy L. Of Derby, NY, October 21, 2017. Beloved wife of David Watts; loving mother of Cathy McMillan, Janet (Tony) Bliss, Jim (Maureen) Gorcheck and Wendy (Gary Gorski) Watts; sister of Michael Hillager; cherished grandmother of Kristina, Katelyn, Eric, Kristy, Kara, Jessica and Jenifer; great-grandmother of Makenzy, Liam, Jace and Cruz. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC.