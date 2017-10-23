Colleges: Orie twins to face each other in Ivy League run

Even while apart, the Orie twins apparently haven't lost their tendency to do things in tandem.

Danielle Orie, a freshman cross country runner at Penn, and Gabrielle, a freshman at Cornell, were both named Female Rookies of the Week by hepstrack.com, a website dedicated to spotlighting track and field athletes and events in the Ivy League.

Danielle, last year's Prep Talk Player of the Year for girls cross country at Nardin, has been a top performer at Penn this year, helping the team place in the top ten at multiple meets. Gabrielle was the first Cornell runner to finish at the recent Penn State National Open and helped the team place fifth.

The former high school standouts already raced against each other once this season at Lehigh University's Paul Short Run last month. Danielle finished less than a second ahead of Gabrielle for 35th place.

They'll meet again on Friday at the Ivy League Heptagonal Championships at Van Cortlandt Park in New York City.

"We race together and we push each other," Danielle told thedp.com. "I know we rep different uniforms, so when it comes down to it, definitely you're racing for your team and stuff, but it’s nice to know that even though you're supposed to have enemies, I’ve still got one friend in red and white."

MEN’S SOCCER: Canisius soccer goalkeeper Marco Trivellato was named Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week after he recorded 14 saves and allowed just one goal in 200 minutes as the Golden Griffins went 1-0-1 last week. He shut out Monmouth with five saves and had nine saves in a 1-1 draw with league-leading Rider. Trivellato needs just one more victory to match the Canisius record for career wins (17) and one more shutout to match another Canisius career mark.

TENNIS: The University at Buffalo women's doubles team of senior Tanja Stojanovska and sophomore Anna Savchenko reached the round of 16 with a pair of victories in the ITA Northeast Regionals over the weekend in Philadelphia.Senior Lolade Ogungbesan just missed making the round of 16 after she won her first two matches, including an upset of Irynba Kostirko of Boston University.

The UB men competed in the ITA Northeast Regionals at Yale in New Haven, Conn. The doubles team of junior Ethan Nittolo and freshman Hao Sheng Koay won a pair of matches to reach the round of 16 before losing to a Dartmouth pair. Nittolo won his first match in singles over Anthony Arocho of Brown, 6-1, 6-2, before losing in three sets to Kyle Mautner of Penn, who was seeded in the top eight. Petr Vodak won his opening match against Alan Nunez Aguilera of St. John’s, 6-4, 7-5, but lost to No. 2 seed Jackie Tang of Columbis, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

WOMEN’S’ VOLLEYBALL: Freshman middle hitter Jenn Heritz of Daemen was named the East Coast Conference Rookie of the Week. A 6-foot middle blocker, Heritz helped the Wildcats split a pair of conference road matches last weekend, falling to Bridgeport in three-sets before a straight-set sweep of Mercy. She averaged 3.40 kills per set and finished with a .359 hitting percentage over the weekend.