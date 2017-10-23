DAVIS, Ronald

DAVIS - Ronald October 21, 2017. Beloved husband of Neysa Davis; loving father of Neal (Ray) Davis, Susan (Bruce Kochis) Davis and Beth (Robert Mascola) Davis; also survived by 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Shiva will be held Monday, 7-9 PM, Tuesday in the afternoon and 7-9 PM with Minyans each evening at 7 PM at Neysa's residence. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.