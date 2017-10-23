Austin duo Missio back for more

When Austin, Texas electro duo Missio appeared at last summer’s Alternative Buffalo Kerfuffle, it was lodged into a diverse bill of acts that both complemented and contrasted its sound.

But even amid higher profile names with work more apt to shine under sunlight, the sonically dark operation powered by Matthew Brue and David Butler throbbed to the forefront, thrusting tracks off spring release “Loner” across the city’s Canalside concert expanse. Hypnotic while at points sonically explosive, the material is ideal for a Mac-tracked set intent on nodding and swaying through beats that breed perspiration and pulsation.

However, teamed with the soothing melodies of vocalist Brue, the work can veer its jarring house bounce into pop palatability. The anthemic “Middle Fingers” is a persuasive and solemn call to action while “Bottom of the Deep Blue Sea” sounds like it was made for millennials embracing through the end credits of the latest “Twilight” installment.

October EP “Skeletons 1” builds off this moody accessibility, remixing past work into dreamy compositions for those either interested in reimagining or entering the duo’s still-developing dynamic.

Missio: 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at Buffalo Iron Works (49 Illinois St.). Opening is Nothing, Nowhere. Doors are at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $20. (buffaloironworks.com)