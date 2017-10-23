UberEats now includes 12 area McDonald's

Delivery of McDonald's food through UberEats is now available through 12 McDonald's restaurants in Buffalo and Amherst.

Customers can place McDonald’s orders on the UberEats mobile app or on UberEats.com, with the same account they use to take Uber rides and track their order.

The full menu at participating McDonald’s restaurants will be available as part of "McDelivery," with the exception of soft serve cones. An UberEats booking fee applies to each order.

“People in the area search for McDonald's in the UberEats app almost daily, so we're excited to expand our reach and deliver what they've been craving," Enrico Francani, owner and operator of a McDonald's at 2058 Elmwood Ave. in Buffalo, said in a statement announcing the delivery service.

The participating restaurants are: 1385 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst; 1338 Main St., Buffalo; 2156 Niagara St., Buffalo; 262 Grider St., Buffalo; 1970 Kensington Ave., Amherst; and 2058 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo.

Also: 453 William St., Buffalo; 3400 Sheridan Drive, Amherst; 1830 Genesse St., Buffalo; 241 W. Ferry St. Buffalo; 3540 Main St., Amherst; and 390 Niagara St., Buffalo.