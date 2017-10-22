Buffalo News football polls for Week Eight

Brackets indicate first-place votes

*–Indicates tie in voting

Large Schools

Rank School (Class) Record Points LW

1. Lancaster [7] (AA) 8-0 87 1

2. Canisius [2] 6-2 83 2

3. West Seneca West (A) 8-0 69 3

4. Williamsville North (AA) 8-0 65 4

5. South Park (A) 8-0 56 5

6. West Seneca East (A) 5-3 36 9

7. Iroquois (A) 6-2 32 NR

8. Jamestown (AA) 5-3 17 NR

9. Grand Island (A) 6-2 15 6

10. St. Francis 3-5 13 8

Others getting votes: Starpoint (A) 8, St. Joe’s 7, Niagara Falls (AA) 6, Orchard Park (AA) 1.

Pollsters: Mark Adair (WNY Football Weekly), Sean Bruso (Lancaster assistant coach), Sibby Constantino (Trench Trophy), Dick Gallagher (WNY High School Sports), Tom Langworthy (Jamestown coach), John Lewis (Connolly Cup), Rich Robbins (Canisius coach), Dennis Sarow (Connolly Cup chairman), Rick Coburn (Trench Trophy trustee), Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News).

Small Schools

Rank School (Class) Record Points LW

1. Cheektowaga [10] (B) 7-1 100 1

2. Maryvale (B) 7-1 88 2

3. Franklinville/Ellicottville (D) 8-0 73 3

4. Cleveland Hill (C) 7-1 68 4

5. Dunkirk (B) 7-1 62 6

6. Lackawanna (B) 7-1 59 5

7. Southwestern (C) 6-2 31 10

8. Maple Grove (D) 7-1 29 9

9. Newfane (B) 6-2 22 8

10. Albion (B) 6-2 11 7

Others getting votes: Wilson (C) 5, Clymer/Sherman/Panama (D) 1, Silver Creek/Forestville (C) 1.

Pollsters: Adair, Bruso, Constantino, Gallagher, Lewis, Sarow, Rodriguez, William Atlas (Wilson), Angelo Sciandra (Retired Cardinal O'Hara coach), Ed Sciera (Trench Trophy), Jay Sirianni (Southwestern).