My name is Tim G., and I'm addicted to The Process

Hello, my name is Tim G., and I'm a Process-aholic.

It has been almost 18 years since I last saw a Bills playoff game, but now I can see my way out of this dark tunnel.

Maybe the Bills won't return to the postseason this January, but for the first time since thinking 2002 fourth overall draft choice Mike Williams would be a foundation block, I have serenity.

Granted, I nearly fell off the circled wagon a couple of times Sunday.

We are still learning how The Process alters our conditioned responses.

"I've seen that game the wrong way a few too many times around here," said ninth-year Bills center Eric Wood.

The Process, as first-time head coach Sean McDermott often refers, seems to be an effective rehab program.

The results had 12th-year defensive tackle Kyle Williams choked up while addressing his teammates after dramatically defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 30-27.

We'd grown numb from all those who’ve passed through and promised it would be different under their care.

That's what Gregg Williams wanted us to believe. He pretty much demanded we believe. We warmed to Chan Gailey's Southern charm and somewhat to the Rex Ryan schmooze.

And the couple of times the Bills actually were different at least in posting a winning record, the deadbeat coach said he was stepping out for a pack of smokes and never came home.

The Bills went 9-7 twice during their postseason drought, and each time the coach quit: Mike Mularkey after 2005 and Doug Marrone after 2014.

That'll scar a fan base's psyche.

Three weeks ago, with his Bills enjoying a surprise victory over the Atlanta Falcons, McDermott re-emphasized commitment to The Process by describing his culture metamorphosis as a form of dependence.

"I believe it's a big challenge for our building to keep things in perspective," McDermott said. "If we're going to get addicted to anything, let's get addicted to the process of what leads to winning."

The Bills didn't appear sober when they let the clock run out rather than kick a point-blank field goal at the end of the first half. There was O.J. Howard's stark-naked 33-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter and LeSean McCoy's fumble two plays later.

Bills fans queued for the New Era Field exits with 3:14 still left, when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished a touchdown drive to take a seven-point lead.

"They score that touchdown, and usually the air would've left the entire stadium," Bills guard Richie Incognito said. "Everybody's leaving. We would've gone out there and went three or four plays and out. Game's over."

The Bills did manage only three plays. Bad news for the Bucs.

The Bills covered 75 yards in a blur. They picked up 59 yards – a 44-yard Tyrod Taylor strike to new guy Deonte Thompson, plus a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness – on the first play. Then a 9-yard toss to Zay Jones. Then a shotgun handoff to McCoy for the touchdown.

"With the accountability and belief we knew, 'This is our opportunity to make a play, an opportunity to carry the team. Let's go score,' " Incognito said.

Tampa Bay still had 2:28 and all three timeouts to devastate the most hopeless of Buffalo's fans. A field goal would win it.

On the next snap, Jameis Winston completed a short pass to slot receiver Adam Humphries, but cornerback Tre'Davious White forced a fumble and recovered at Tampa's 33-yard line.

"We're going to be resilient," Bills pass-rusher Jerry Hughes said. "We're going to fight for four quarters. That's what everybody has instilled in them, and it's showing up."

This year's Bills are dominating turnover margin better than any edition that didn't win at least a conference title. They are at plus-10, the club's best differential through six games since a plus-13 in 1993 and third-best behind a plus-11 in 1965.

The Bills have committed only three turnovers, a team-low through six games.

"It's funny," Incognito said, "because everything we're talking about in team meetings with Coach McDermott – belief, accountability – it's all coming true.

"It's kind of fascinating. It's all starting to happen. The wins are starting to come."

Buffalo took over with 2:20 to play, gained 21 yards and forced Tampa to use three timeouts.

Stephen Hauschka kicked a 30-yard field goal for the victory.

"That's the fabric in the culture the coach is building: fighting until the last breath," running back Mike Tolbert said.

Bills fullback Patrick DiMarco praised the way McDermott drills them on the tiniest details "to the point you start rolling your eyes." DiMarco, in his sixth NFL season and a member of Atlanta's NFC championship team last season, said the Bills might practice the two-minute drill more than any other team. Wood echoed that estimation.

McDermott also harps on his men believing in one another, a phenomenon that cannot be forced.

Incognito nor Tolbert nor Kyle Williams nor Hughes can snap a teammate to attention merely by barking at them to believe.

"But when you have accountable guys all over the organization and on the field," Incognito said, "it's a lot easier to believe.

"When you have guys that show up and do in day in and day out the right way, when you get in those situations you just have confidence."

Incognito emphasized "the right way."

Before our tired, bloodshot eyes, The Process appears to be taking hold increasingly more each week.

I surrender myself.

"We have something special with this group," DiMarco said. "We need to continue to work, continue to trust The Process and continue to roll."