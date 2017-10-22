GEISLER, Allen John

Geisler - Allen John

Of Buffalo, October 18, 2017. Son of Anne M. Kane Schmitt and the late Allen J. Geisler; father of the late Julianne Beyer; brother of Charlene F. (Michael) Birmingham; uncle of Heidi (Kurtis) Hulse, Daniel (Ashley) Birmingham, Marissa Birmingham and Lena Birmingham; great-uncle of Avery Hulse and Carson Birmingham. Friends may call at D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Tuesday 4-7pm at which time a closing prayer will be offered. Final resting place Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Condolences at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com