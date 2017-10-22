CISEK, John Paul, Jr.

CISEK - John Paul, Jr. October 16, 2017. Beloved husband of Lee Mitchell Cisek; loving father of Liza Mitchell, the late Duke Mitchell and Josh Cisek; dear grandfather of Kathryn Hain; brother of Richard (Helen) Cisek, of Stony Point, NY; also survived by many loving family and friends; dear cousin of Gerald (Kathy) Waszak, of Edgewater, FL. No prior visitation. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to hawkcreek.org. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com