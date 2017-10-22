The best Twitter reactions to Bills win against Buccaneers

If you're a Bills fan ecstatic about the Bills 30-27 win against the Buccaneers, I'd bet that you can't get through these tweets without smiling.

Bills fans singing Sweet Caroline as they exit New Era Field following a 30-27 win for the home team. As the Lord intended. — Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) October 22, 2017

It's a fumble & the crowd goes wild!! What a win! #GoBills pic.twitter.com/p0cjW0Du4v — Dave McClelland (@mcjrd25) October 22, 2017

Definitely lost my voice but what a play by @TreWhite16 !!! What a game! Glad to be there! #GoBills pic.twitter.com/4895jywJL6 — Ryan (@ryebread3097) October 22, 2017

95% of the time the bills break our hearts lol not this time though #GoBills — Devin (@FACE_GOD1) October 22, 2017

Still smiling? Send us your best reaction GIFs in the comments below.