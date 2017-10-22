Share this article

print logo
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott celebrates after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

The best Twitter reactions to Bills win against Buccaneers

| Published | Updated

If you're a Bills fan ecstatic about the Bills 30-27 win against the Buccaneers, I'd bet that you can't get through these tweets without smiling.

Still smiling? Send us your best reaction GIFs in the comments below.

Jerry Sullivan's Hot Read: A rousing comeback for the process

Bucky Gleason's Hot Read: Right when you count them out, Bills offense comes through

Kimberley A. Martin’s Hot Read: LeSean McCoy makes up for fumble with first two TDs

Qina Liu – Qina Liu is the digital engagement editor at The Buffalo News. Contact her at qliu@buffnews.com.
There are no comments - be the first to comment