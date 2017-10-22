The best Twitter reactions to Bills win against Buccaneers
If you're a Bills fan ecstatic about the Bills 30-27 win against the Buccaneers, I'd bet that you can't get through these tweets without smiling.
Bills fans singing Sweet Caroline as they exit New Era Field following a 30-27 win for the home team. As the Lord intended.
— Matthew Fairburn (@MatthewFairburn) October 22, 2017
It's a fumble & the crowd goes wild!! What a win! #GoBills pic.twitter.com/p0cjW0Du4v
— Dave McClelland (@mcjrd25) October 22, 2017
Definitely lost my voice but what a play by @TreWhite16 !!! What a game! Glad to be there! #GoBills pic.twitter.com/4895jywJL6
— Ryan (@ryebread3097) October 22, 2017
End of game reaction from #Bills fans in NC! #TBvsBUF #GoBills pic.twitter.com/FBJdjgzAtj
— DJ Cuisine (@ncludacris) October 22, 2017
It was a #WonBuffalo kind of weekend!!🙌🏼 #Sabres #GoBills #OneBuffalo pic.twitter.com/yB2qbHO9Sk
— Rich Healey (@r_heals13) October 22, 2017
High five for #BillsWin pic.twitter.com/dJbu0Agoyw
— Brittany Slomba (@brittanyslomba) October 22, 2017
#BillsWin pic.twitter.com/qv33niV5WZ
— Chris Robinson (@the_CROB) October 22, 2017
#BillsWin pic.twitter.com/evrmvdi7cO
— Brady Deuink (@TheBradyDeuink) October 22, 2017
first time Landon wears his @CutonDime25 jersey- Shady scores two touchdowns... #10kChase #GoBills pic.twitter.com/h7SDjO6wCS
— Amanda Golisano (@AmandaGolisano) October 22, 2017
That face you make when your favorite team wins. ❤️🏈 @buffalobills @TheBillsMafia #LetsGoBuffalo #BillsWin #BillsMafia #BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/eF4wcrGitG
— Brittany Shue (@tiny_brat) October 22, 2017
95% of the time the bills break our hearts lol not this time though #GoBills
— Devin (@FACE_GOD1) October 22, 2017
Still smiling? Send us your best reaction GIFs in the comments below.
