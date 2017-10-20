Raiders' Marshawn Lynch suspended for Bills game, plans appeal

Mark Maske

The NFL announced Friday night that it suspended Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch one game without pay after an on-field incident Thursday night involving an official.

Lynch plans to appeal the decision. Should the suspension stand, he will miss next week's game against the Bills.

Lynch, who was not in the game at the time and was standing on the Raiders' sideline, ran on the field after a play in which Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters was penalized for a hit on Oakland's quarterback, Derek Carr.

Lynch made contact with an official and was ejected.

"You made deliberate physical contact with one of our game officials as he was diffusing an active confrontation between players," NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote in a letter to Lynch.

"You were disqualified for your inappropriate and unsportsmanlike actions. Your conduct included pushing the game official and grabbing his jersey. You were not directly involved in the active confrontation that the game official was attempting to diffuse, nor were you a participant in the play that initiated the confrontation. You were the only player from either team who ran from the sideline to midfield to insert himself into a situation in which he was not directly involved."

Lynch reportedly watched the game from the stands following his ejection, although he was spotted in the tunnel for the final minute of the game.

That will be up to the Raiders to address if they choose; NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart called it a club matter.