Niagara University dining hall leftovers to be donated

Niagara University announced a partnership that will donate leftover food from its dining halls to its nonprofit community partners as part of its continuing Vincentian mission of service to the community.

Metz Culinary Management, the university's on-campus food service provider, has agreed to donate all leftover food items three times a week to Community Missions of Niagara Frontier and the Heart, Love and Soul food pantry and dining room.

The community partnership makes sure that extra food is able to be used as a nutritious meal, said Andrew Shaner, general manager of the campus dining program.

"Metz should be commended for its willingness to assist in helping to feed so many individuals who will benefit from this act of kindness," added Patti Wrobel, executive director of NU Rev. Joseph Levesque C.M. Institute for Civic Engagement.