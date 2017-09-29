Jayden's story: A family copes with the aftereffects of street violence

Jayden Lawson’s world turned upside down four years ago when his father was killed in a gang-related shooting. Today, Jayden is still grappling with the consequences of his father's death. He misses his father and faces lots of challenges, but with the help of his grandmother, other family members and community, he is healing. For many children like Jayden, it is an everyday struggle to survive physically and emotionally.