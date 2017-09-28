Underberg named new director of Erie County Fair

Jessica Underberg, who has been assistant manager of the Erie County Fair since 2010, will succeed the retiring Dennis Lang, the Erie County Agricultural Society has announced.

Underberg, who grew up on a farm in Collins, will manage operations at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg year-round as CEO and fair manager for the agricultural society.

Underberg's first involvement with the fair was as a participant in various exhibits in the fair's Youth Development Building in 1986. She showed 4-H beef cattle at the fair for the first time in 1988 and continued showing animals through 1995.

She started working part time for the agricultural society in 1996 in the administrative offices. She graduated from Canisius College in 1998 and then began working full time for the agricultural society. Following a brief stint working at the Yale School of Management in New Haven, Conn., she returned to Hamburg as the executive assistant to the CEO. She was named agriculture and competitive exhibits manager in 2000.