1947 Playboy car made in Buffalo that inspired Hefner
A copy photo of the 1947 Playboy car that was built in Buffalo by the Playboy Motor Company and is now part of Jim Sandoro's collection at the Buffalo Transportation/Pierce-Arrow Museum in Buffalo.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
A copy photo of the 1947 Playboy car that was built in Buffalo in front of the then Albright Art Gallery.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The back tire of the 1947 Playboy car that was built in Buffalo. The Playboy was a convertible with a folding steel top and spare tire in the rear.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The 1947 Playboy car that was built in Buffalo. Billed as "the nation's new-car sensation," it was priced at $985. But only 97 were produced over two years before the company went bankrupt.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The 1947 Playboy car that was built in Buffalo. But only 97 were produced over two years before the company went bankrupt.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The 1947 Playboy car that was built in Buffalo and is now part of Jim Sandoro's collection at the Buffalo Transportation/Pierce-Arrow Museum.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The 1947 Playboy car that was built in Buffalo and is now part of Jim Sandoro's collection at the Buffalo Transportation/Pierce-Arrow Museum.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The Playboy insignia on the 1947 Playboy car.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Photo:
1
/ 9
Wednesday, January 10, 2018
The 1947 Playboy Car made in Buffalo by the Playboy Motor Car Company from 1948-49. Hugh Hefner named his magazine after the car made here.
