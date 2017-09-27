ROYER, Dennis J.

ROYER - Dennis J. 71, of Wheatfield, NY, Sunday (September 24, 2017) in Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Mr. Royer was born in Buffalo, NY on July 21, 1946 to William S. and Eugenia (Lorenc) Royer. Dennis was a US Army Veteran, member of Stephen Sikora Post #1322, Salem United Church of Christ. Dennis is survived by his wife Nola J. (Martin) Royer; father of Kevin D. (Sheri), Kristen A. Royer; brother of Richard (Robin), Marilyn, and Arlene Royer; grandfather of Alex C. and Tyler B. Royer; also surviving are several nephews. Friends may call Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda. Memorial services will be held Friday at 11 AM from Salem United Church of Christ, 114 Morgan St., Tonawanda, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Wattengel.com