How the locals fared: Week Three

Throughout the 2017 season, The Buffalo News will track the performances of players from both Western New York and local colleges who are currently in the NFL. Here are their results in Week Three:

• Eagles S Corey Graham: The Buffalo native saw his consecutive games played streak end at 159 after he was ruled out of Philadelphia's 27-24 victory over the New York Giants because of a hamstring injury.

• Eagles DE Steven Means: The Buffalo native and University at Buffalo graduate was inactive for the third straight week in Philadelphia's win.

• Browns C J.C. Tretter: The Akron product started and played all 77 offensive snaps for Cleveland in a 31-28 loss to Indianapolis. Tretter signed with the Browns this offseason after spending the first four years of his career with the Packers, who selected him in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

• Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski: The Amherst native had a team-high eight catches for 89 yards and a touchdown in a 36-33 victory over Houston. Gronkowski played 63 of 64 offensive snaps (98 percent) and one on defense in the win.

• Titans P Brett Kern: The Grand Island native punted six times for 341 yards, averaging 56.8 gross yards and 48.2 net yards in a 33-27 win over the Seahawks. Kern placed two punts inside the 20 and had a long punt of 66 yards. The Titans allowed 32 yards on punt returns.

• Titans RB David Fluellen: The Lockport native played 26 snaps on special teams (72 percent) in the win over the Seahawks. He did not register any statistics.

Local college players

• Raiders DE Khalil Mack (University at Buffalo): The No. 5 overall pick in the 2014 draft by Oakland, Mack had nine tackles, one sack and three quarterback hits in a 27-10 loss to Washington. He played 51 of 68 defensive snaps (75 percent) and eight on special teams (28 percent).

• Panthers TE Chris Manhertz (Canisius): A former basketball player at Canisius, Manhertz played 15 offensive snaps (25 percent) and six on special teams (23 percent) in a 34-13 loss to New Orleans. He did not record any statistics.

• Chargers RB Branden Oliver (UB): Oliver ran eight times, but managed just 16 yards in a 24-10 loss to Kansas City. He caught four passes on six targets for 18 yards in playing 33 offensive snaps (45 percent)

Note: Former UB tight end Mason Schreck is on injured reserve with the Bengals because of a knee injury.