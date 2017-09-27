Letter: NFL players who knelt are an embarrassment

NFL players who knelt are an embarrassment

This is the straw that breaks the camel’s back for me! I will never watch another NFL game again as long as this disgusting behavior by overpaid athletes continues.

Players in London stood for a foreign anthem and then knelt in protest in a foreign land for the anthem of the country that gives them their lavish lifestyle, paid with the lives of true American heroes who fought and died to give them their right to protest.

Roger Goodell, the NFL, the NBA and any other organization that chooses to use this as a platform for protest make me want to vomit!

Christopher Misztal

Boston