RUMMELL, Barbara A. (Bernas)

RUMMELL - Barbara A. (nee Bernas)

September 23, 2017 at age 70. Beloved mother of Steven Rummell; daughter of the late Louis and Josephine (nee Curto) Bernas; sister of Patricia Lancaster. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, 10:00 AM from Assumption R.C. Church, 435 Amherst St., Buffalo. All are asked to assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by GRECO FUNERAL HOME (716)874-4400. Share condolences at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com