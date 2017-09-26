Chick-fil-A in Cheektowaga takes giant step forward

Cheektowaga lawmakers appeared to be fast-tracking the town's newest fast-food restaurant project Tuesday night – as they approved a site plan and special use permit for Chick-fil-A.

The new 5,000-square-foot restaurant with an accessory drive-thru window, at 1753 Walden Ave., will be the first location in Western New York for the Atlanta-based chain that specializes in fried chicken sandwiches and waffle potato fries.

"I know on the site plan they made some changes to soften the front of the building," said Councilman James P. Rogowski during a work session that preceded the regular meeting of the Town Board.

The unanimous approval of the site plan is subject to approval of the drainage grading plan by the assistant town engineer and the approval of the final landscaping plan and photometric plan for exterior lighting by the town planner. Two members of the Town Board were absent.

The approval of the special-use permit cleared the way for construction of the drive-thru. It is to be located 220 feet from the intersection and 660 feet from the interstate, as required by Cheektowaga Town Code.

In addition, the drive-thru will allow for 24 vehicles to wait in the service line at a time.

At the Town Board meeting on Sept. 12, a representative of the developer's engineering firm addressed concerns over the exterior of brick and mortar planned for the front of the building that faces Walden Avenue.

Tim Freitag, of Bohler Engineering, assured lawmakers that newly added glass and grid work should help soften the building's exterior.

Demolition of Famous Dave's, the former 7,500-square-foot barbecue restaurant currently on the site, is expected to begin "soon," according to Rogowski.

For more than a year, the company scouted real estate in Erie County, pinpointing two sites 2 the Walden Avenue site in Cheektowaga and another property in Amherst.

Recently, Benderson Development Co. purchased a former Sunoco gas station in East Amherst at 8100 Transit Road. A recent story in The Buffalo News suggested that the site purchased for $950,000 was rumored as possibly the future home of a second Chick-fil-A.

In other action, the board approved the site plan and rezoning for Woodside Villas – four, two-story, 10-unit apartment buildings – at 4714, 4720 and 4728 Transit Road. The project was proposed by Young Development Inc.

A public hearing was set for 7 p.m. Oct. 10 on the proposed rezoning of 2224, 2228 and 2240 Old Union Road, for the construction of two 40-unit apartment buildings and a 15-unit addition to an existing apartment building.

The hearing will take place at Cheektowaga Town Hall, 3301 Broadway at the corner of Union Road.