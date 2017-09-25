Share this article

print logo
County Executive Mark Poloncarz stands with Commissioner of Central Police Services James Jancewicz (right) along with Orchard Park Police Chief Mark Pacholec and Director of the Erie County STOP-DWI Office John Sullivan to review DWI incidents during the summer months across Erie County.

Drunken-driving arrests dip 10 percent over the summer

| Published

Drunken-driving arrests dipped 10.8 percent this summer in Erie County.

Officials attribute the decline to smarter choices by drivers, tougher penalties against offenders and possibly new ride-hailing options like Uber and Lyft.

The number of DWI arrests fell to 532 from July 3 to Sept. 17, compared with 597 during the same period last year, according to the Erie County STOP-DWI Office.

Much of the decline occurred since Aug. 20, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Monday.

“Vigilant work by law enforcement and our STOP-DWI office, and a greater understanding by the public of the severe consequences for DWI offenses, are at the forefront of keeping impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel,” Poloncarz said.

STOP-DWI Director John Sullivan said the decline might also be attributable to easy driving alternatives. Ride-hailing services came to the region in late July.

There are no comments - be the first to comment