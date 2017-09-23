Five Things to Know as Sabres host Maple Leafs

Sabres fans get to see the big guns Saturday. Buffalo's fourth preseason game will feature the team's top NHL talent.

Here are Five Things to Know as the Sabres host Toronto at 7 p.m. in KeyBank Center.

1. Buffalo is dressing its best.

The lineup features plenty of guys who will be in the opening-night lineup. Here were the lines and defense pairings at the morning skate:

Matt Moulson-Jack Eichel-Kyle Okposo

Evander Kane-Sam Reinhart-Jason Pominville

Kyle Smith-Johan Larsson-Hudson Fasching

Nicolas Deslauriers-Kyle Criscuolo-Justin Bailey

Nathan Beaulieu-Rasmus Ristolainen

Brendan Guhle-Matt Tennyson

Josh Gorges-Victor Antipin

2. The Sabres' are using their regular-season goaltending tandem.

No. 1 netminder Robin Lehner will get the start for Buffalo. Chad Johnson will serve as the backup.

It's Lehner's second straight start at home. He played the opening two periods Monday against Carolina, stopping 14 of 16 shots. Johnson made 23 saves on 24 shots Tuesday against Pittsburgh.

3. Back-to-back chances.

As the Sabres get closer to trimming the roster, they continue to give long looks to bubble players. That includes games on consecutive nights for several.

Larsson, Deslauriers, Tennyson and Antipin played Friday night in a 3-0 loss to the Maple Leafs in Ricoh Coliseum. It's the third game out of four for Antipin, Tennyson, Larsson, Deslauriers and Bailey.

Phil Housley has no update yet on Evan Rodrigues, says forward will see doctors later today. https://t.co/xGCyh0c0g8 — John Vogl (@BuffNewsVogl) September 23, 2017

4. Fans not in attendance can watch on TV.

The Sabres' first three preseason games were radio only. The final three will be on television.

The difference for Saturday is MSG will use the Maple Leafs' feed from Sportsnet. The announcers will be Paul Romanuk and Greg Millen. The Sabres' combination of Dan Dunleavy and Rob Ray can be heard on WGR-AM 550.

5. Leafs using lighter lineup.

Toronto used stars Auston Matthews, Patrick Marleau and Nazem Kadri on Friday during a 3-0 win over Buffalo in Ricoh Coliseum. The road game won't be as impressive.

Aside from the top line of James van Riemsdyk, Tyler Bozak and Mitch Marner, Toronto will use lesser-known forwards. Jake Gardiner and Nikita Zaitsev will head the list of blue-liners.