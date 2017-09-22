Homeroom Announcements: Friday's big games & more

Get yourself ready for today's #PrepTalkLive action with everything you need to know about the day ahead in high school sports.

What to watch for Friday

1. Football - Friday Night Lights

There was no Thursday night football action this week, so Week Four kicks off tonight with 26 local games on tap.

Class B-1: Burgard at Maryvale, 7 p.m.

Class A North: Grand Island at Williamsville South, 7:30 p.m.

Class B-2: Olean at Dunkirk, 7:30 p.m.

The Flyers (3-0, 1-0) have wins over Cleveland Hill, Pioneer and Olean so far on the year. Burgard (2-1, 2-0) rebounded from an opening loss to Medina with back-to-back league wins over East Aurora/Holland and Lew-Port.

The Vikings (3-0, 2-0) are undefeated with convincing victories over Kenmore East, North Tonawanda and Niagara Wheatfield. The Billies (2-1, 1-1) lost by three last week to rival Williamsville East on a last-minute score. Wins have come against Clarence and Kenmore East.

This will be the toughest test yet for the Marauders (3-0, 2-0), who are undefeated against Depew, Springville and East Aurora/Holland even though they were hit hard due to graduation and transfers. Star RB/LB Dylan Vincent of Olean (2-1, 1-0) was injured in last week's loss to Maryvale, so a return to the lineup would be a huge boost to the Huskies. Wins have come against Allegany-Limestone and Fredonia/Westfield/Brocton.

Miguel Rodriguez previewed five additional games, including the huge Canisius-St. Joe's matchup at New Era Field tonight, in his Fab Five for Week Four:

2. Field hockey - Iroquois at Lancaster, 5 p.m.

No. 1 Iroquois (6-0) looks to keep the good times rolling against No. 5 Lancaster (5-2).

The Chiefs have started their season just like last year, when they won every game until the state semifinals. Iroquois hasn't lost a regular season game since October of 2015. Samantha Gaglio leads Section VI in goals with 10.

The Legends lost their games to Amherst and Holland, which Iroquois beat on Wednesday. Lancaster boasts a pair of seven-goal scorers in Angela Conte and Jillian Blas, who also leads the team with five assists.

3. Boys volleyball - Maryvale at Eden, 6:30 p.m.

No. 2 Eden hosts No. 6 Maryvale in a showdown of ECIC III unbeatens.

The Raiders have swept every league opponent they've played so far, including No. 7 Starpoint. Setter Gavin Musielak and hitter Drew Hesse are a few of the top players on the team.

The Flyers also swept Starpoint but needed four sets to beat league foes in three other games this season. Jordan Nosal and Tom Frain are a couple players to watch for.

4. Girls soccer - Tonawanda at Alden, 4:30 p.m.

No. 6 small school Tonawanda (6-3, 5-2) and No. 5 Alden (6-1, 6-1) meet for the second time this season in ECIC IV.

The Bulldogs lost, 3-1, at Tonawanda at Aug. 30. They've won five in a row since then, outscoring their opponents 27-1. Kate Hummel and Haley Tyburski each have nine goals and four assists.

The Warriors lost to Holland yesterday, 7-2, the second time they lost to the Dutchmen in a week. Hope Balling is among the section leaders in points with 15 goals and 15 assists. Taylor Hollock and Baylin Tighe each have nine goals.

5. Boys soccer - Starpoint at Sweet Home, 5 p.m.

No. 9 large school Starpoint (6-2, 4-1) visits No. 10 Sweet Home (7-2, 4-2) in a key ECIC II contest.

The Spartans are winers of six straight and have only given up one goal in that span. Matt Warner's goal in the 78th minute, his team-high seventh of the season, was the lone tally in a 1-0 win at Hamburg on Wednesday.

The Panthers came away with a 2-1 overtime win at Amherst on Wednesday behind Patrick Hayter's game-winning goal. Lucas Marshall scored his team-leading 10th goal against Amherst.

Honor roll

- Girls soccer: Frontier at Clarence, 5 p.m.

- Girls volleyball: Williamsville South at Sweet Home, 6 p.m.

- Girls volleyball: Niagara Wheatfield at Mount St. Mary, 6 p.m.

- Boys volleyball: Canisius at West Seneca West, 5 p.m.

- Field hockey: Amherst at Williamsville North, 4:30 p.m.

Today's schedule can be found at our high school scoreboard.

Thursday's roundup

