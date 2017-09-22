Daily Drive Podcast: Spotrac's Mike Ginnitti on Bills' salary cap

In today's Daily Drive Podcast, Paul Peck and Kevin Sylvester talk with Orchard Park's Mike Ginnitti, the creator of sports contract website Spotrac.com.

They discuss the Bills current salary cap, trouble coming for 2018; Marcell Dareus' contract and how it's limiting the Bills' options; and quarterback salaries.

Rundown

0:00 History of Spotrac

2:00 Interest level in contracts and salary cap

2:30 Sport with the most outrageous salaries

3:45 Marcell Dareus' contract limiting the Bills flexibility

6:25 Can the Bills release Dareus after this season?

7:50 2018 Bills salary cap is a problem, "Cap Hell"

9:00 Matthew Stafford and QB salaries

11:30 Bills spending on Wide Receiver & Defensive Line

13:00 Return on position investment

14:30 Two-Minute Drill: Bills-Broncos predictions