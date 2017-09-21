SZULEWSKI, Marjorie Ann (Kester)

SZULEWSKI - Marjorie Ann (nee Kester)

September 20, 2017. Wife of the late Peter J., Sr.; mother of Peter J., Jr. (Julia), Paul G. (Celestine); grandmother of Tracy (Todd) Ross, Tricia (Mary O'Hare), Jeremy (Amy) and Joshua (Jen); also survived by eight great-grandchildren; sister of Mary Ellen (late Paul) Lewis, Robert A. (Mary Lee) Kester, Dale W. (Rita) Kester and the late George R. (Lillian) Kester; sister-in-law of Ann (Wilbur) Keller, Edward (Frances) Simmons, Joseph (late Mary) and the late Helen (George) Kaye, and Zigmund (Irene) Szulewski. Friends may call Friday 4-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Holland United Methodist Church or the Center for Hospice and Palliative Care. www.hoyfuneralhome.com