John Murphy Show Recap: Who will be Bills standout player on Sunday?

Former Buffalo Bills player Ruben Brown, in his weekly spot, joined John Murphy and Donald Jones on WGR-550 AM on Thursday.

Brown discussed some of his other ventures, the Pitt-Oklahoma State game, the lack of pulling by Richie Incognito, the intricacies of the zone blocking system and his view of the Broncos-Bills matchup.

Former Denver Broncos lineman Tyler Polumbus joined the show, currently serving as the Broncos' radio sideline reporter. Polumbus discussed the joy of sideline reporting, the difference from being on the field to on the sideline, and previewed the Bills-Broncos matchup, particularly at both Denver tackle spots, and how well Trevor Siemian has done so far for them.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White also joined Murphy and Jones, and he talked about goals for the Broncos game, his play thus far in the NFL, adapting to living in Western New York and the praise Pro Football Focus has heaped upon him.

Finally, Bills insider Chris Brown opened the show to discuss the practice that just started, with updates on injured players, focusing on Cordy Glenn and his importance versus Von Miller, and the matchups not being in the favor of the Bills' offense.

John Murphy Show — Sept. 21, 2017

Quotable

Chris Brown: "The Broncos do their homework on the Bills, so you can bet they stick Miller over there (against Glenn)."

Chris Brown: "I've been very impressed with the way Lorenzo and Kyle have been able to play so well off each other."

Tyler Polumbus on failure of offenses during first two weeks: "I don't know if it's the OTAs, lack of contact or what."

Ruben Brown on run game: "They need to come more downhill I would say ... zone plays are really tough if you don't get the edges protected."

Rundown

0:00-12:00: Bills insider Chris Brown update

12:00-27:00: Who will be the Bills' breakout player Sunday?

36:00-47:00: Former Denver Bronco Tyler Polumbus interview

1:05:00-1:31:00: Ruben Brown interview

1:38:00-1:45:00: Post-practice audio

2:05:00-2:10:00: Discussion on getting plays in huddle you don't like; relationship of Tyrod Taylor and Dennison re: no audibles for Taylor

2:15:00-2:27:00: Tre'Davious White interview